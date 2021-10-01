New Jersey Logo

TRENTON - Chief Justice Stuart Rabner will chair a two-day judicial conference designed to provide the New Jersey Supreme Court with information and recommendations to improve the process of jury selection.  

According to a release from the courts, the conference, which was first announced when the Supreme Court released its opinion in State v. Andujar July 13, will include a series of sessions that examine implicit bias in jury selection, including in the use of peremptory challenges. Another session will focus on the voluntary collection of juror demographic data, as referenced in the court’s Aug. 16 opinion in State v. Dangcil 

The Judicial Conference on Jury Selection will be held Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, at the New Jersey Law Center, in New Brunswick. The event is open to the public, with limited on-site seating and an option to participate virtually.  

More information, including relevant case law, articles, and other related materials, is available at njcourts.gov. 

