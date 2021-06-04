TRENTON - Cape May County has continued to have a very low Covid infection rate.
According to a release, the rate of transmission (RT) currently is 0.65. The RT means that, on average, each individual who tests positive for Covid in Cape May County is infecting 0.65 other people. This means that the number of cases in Cape May County is decreasing at this time.
Cape May County also maintains a low rate of positive Covid tests, at 1.1%. The number of cases in Cape May County over the past week has averaged at three new cases per day, down from five per day a week ago.
The county also announced the death of an 83-year-old Woodbine woman from the coronavirus.
“We are sharing in your sadness as your loved one is remembered,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends.”
Cape May County has recorded 8,807 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,558 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health has administered a total of 21,065 doses so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 54,224 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 48,081 have been fully vaccinated.
Cape May County has the second-highest rate Covid vaccination rate among all New Jersey counties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 55% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated. This is significantly higher than New Jersey’s Statewide average of 49%.
“We continue to be encouraged as our Covid cases drop and our vaccination numbers increase,” stated Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, co-chair of the county’s Recovery Task Force. “The high number of vaccinations by our county residents have helped to fully reopen our businesses for the summer as we continue to reopen safely together.”
The latest restriction to be removed in New Jersey is the indoor gathering limit. The indoor gathering limits were at 50 people for private events, and 250 people for political events, weddings, funerals, and memorial services. New Jersey also lifted its 30% capacity limit for large indoor venues of 1,000 seats or greater.
The Cape May County Department of Health is hosting a Cape May County Covid Awareness Day and Health Fair, at the Wildwood Convention Center, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5. The Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine will be available at the event while supplies last. Additionally, this event will also showcase 20 different healthcare organizations that service Cape May County.
The Cape May County Department of Health’s vaccine clinic is now located at the field house at Lower Cape May Regional High School. The Clinic is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and anyone who wants the vaccine can walk in. Also, to help those who can’t get in during work hours, the clinic will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
For more information, including the daily reported case numbers, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.