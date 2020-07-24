Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR – During the July 21 Stone Harbor Borough Council meeting, Fire Chief Roger Stanford informed the council that one firefighter tested positive for COVID-19.

Stanford said that the test result led to county Health Department interviews with 22 department staff. The initial results of the interviews led to the need for seven other firefighters to quarantine, but further investigation brought that number down to four.

Stanford said that other members of the volunteer department “stepped up,” ensuring that staffing levels were maintained at all times. Stanford praised the quick action by the county Health Department and the willingness of other firefighters to ensure normal coverage could be maintained.

