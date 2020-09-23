TRENTON - The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) Sept. 23 announced the expiration dates for all valid New Jersey commercial driver licenses (CDLs) and commercial learner permits (CLPs) that expired on or after March 1 have been extended to Dec. 31.
According to a release, in addition, medical certifications for valid CDL and CLP holders have been extended, dependent on expiration dates.
Medical certifications that expired on or after March 1 but before June 1 have been extended until Oct. 31. Medical certifications that expired on or after June 1 have been extended to Dec. 31.
“Commercial drivers are essential for keeping our economy and people moving,’’ MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton stated. “Extending the expiration dates for CDLs and CLPs, in New Jersey, will keep our truckers and bus drivers on the road, where they belong, while at the same time reducing the need for visits to MVC licensing centers.’’
Customers are advised that CDLs, CLPs, and medical certifications that expired prior to March 1 are not extended. Medical certifications issued for less than 90 days are not extended, either.
The MVC also has waived the requirement for CLP holders to wait 14 days to take the CDL skills test. The waiver is in effect until Dec. 31.
The extensions announced by the MVC follow a recent waiver from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), which granted similar extensions to drivers with expired CDLs, CLPs, and medical certifications.
The MVC previously announced expiration date extensions for CDLs and CLPs in March and June, as part of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
For more MVC news and updates, visit NJMVC.gov.