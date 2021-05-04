UT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – Leon Costello, Upper Township’s tax advisor, counseled Upper Township Committee members, at their April 26 meeting, to hold the final adoption of the municipality’s 2021 budget.  

“We believe we will be receiving $1.2 million from Washington from the pandemic stimulus funding recently approved. That would be $600,000 to be used this year and the remaining $600,000 to use next year, although we’re not sure yet what the state will approve as to how we can disburse these monies.  

"Let’s take a wait and see approach, and hopefully, we can finalize as soon as possible at an upcoming meeting,” said Costello. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments