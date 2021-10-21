MT Logo

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee Oct. 18 approved a shared services agreement with Cape May County for central dispatch services.  

The agreement is for five years, with an automatic renewal for an additional five years unless altered by the parties. 

Mayor Timothy Donohue said the change was “inevitable” and making it now helped the municipality avoid expenses associated with the upgrades to 911 service.  

Police Chief Christopher Leusner added that the municipality will save on operating costs by having the county perform the function. 

A lightning strike that destroyed dispatch equipment, in Cape May, led to that municipality’s rapid transition to central dispatch. Avalon joined, as of March 1.  

Stone Harbor, Lower Township, and Wildwood Crest are also part of the county service. 

