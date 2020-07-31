TRENTON - New Jersey remains the only state in the country to still use the colonial-era public office title of "freeholder."
According to a release, dating back to before the American Revolution, the title was used at a time when only white male owners of debt-free land could hold office. Today, it is a term often derided because of its inability to capture the actual duties of elected county officials.
To remove the outdated and confusing label, the full Assembly voted 61-12-4 July 29, sending legislation (A-3594) to change "freeholder" to "county commissioner" to the governor’s desk. The bipartisan bill is sponsored in-part by Assembly Democrats Andrew Zwicker and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson.
“It is beyond time we change the title of ‘Freeholder’,” stated Zwicker (D-16th). “As a term dating back to before the Revolutionary War, whose meaning was historically intended to keep county-level office restricted to white, male, debt-free property owners it is not only outdated and archaic, but it is offensive to people of color and women.
“Our racist and sexist laws and conditions historically kept people from voting, owning land, and much. Removing from New Jersey’s political titles this exclusionary term, while only a small and symbolic part of the work that lies ahead of us to break down the walls of systemic racism and sexism, is a step in the right direction.”
Under the bill, the title of “chosen freeholder” and “boards of chosen freeholders” would be renamed to “county commissioner” and “boards of county commissioners,” respectively.
Defined in the context of county government as “a member of the board which manages, controls, and governs the property, finances, and affairs of the county, and in which the executive and legislative powers of the county are vested,” the measure provides where “freeholder” is referenced in statute it is to be understood as “county commissioner.”
“Removing vestiges of racism and sexism found in names or titles that have no place in our society today is an important step among many needed to bring an end to systemic bias,” said Reynolds-Jackson (D-15th). “‘Freeholder’ was never an effective title for the county public office holder. For persons of color, it was more of a reminder of the sordid and oppressive ideals of its colonial-era origins. It’s time to end the confusing and hurtful conversation surrounding the term ‘freeholder’ and rename the position.”
Counties would also be required to update their websites to reflect the title change, as well as retire letterheads, stationery, and other writings bearing "freeholder" once their stock is exhausted. The update or replacement of signs or other writings would not be required within the bill’s timeframe if doing so requires the use of county funds. These changes would, however, need to occur during the ordinary course of business.
Assemblywoman Betty DeCroce (R-26th) is also a sponsor of this legislation.
The bill cleared the Senate in a vote of 31-6.