Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – During the May 11 Sea Isle City Council meeting, a resident asked what was happening with the LaCosta Lounge site.  

The landmark bar, at 4000 Landis Ave., was bought in 2018, with the new owner’s stated plans to redevelop the property into an upscale hotel.  

The most recent information indicates the bar will reopen for one last summer this year.  

Business Administrator George Savastano responded, “There’s been no demolition permit filed, so we don’t know what the status is.” 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments