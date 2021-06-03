STONE HARBOR - The shortage of summer workers in Stone Harbor’s Public Works Department delayed its transition to a twice-a-week summer trash pickup schedule. For now, trash will still be collected once a week on the winter schedule.
The delay is just one manifestation of the summer employee shortage plaguing the department. Director Grant Russ told Borough Council June 1 that he has 10 summer worker positions vacant and no new applications, as of that day.
Russ said he could make it work for now, but expressed concern about the impact of being short staffed at the season’s peak toward the end of June.
According to county tourism estimates, the 2-square-mile borough grows from its permanent population of a little over 800 individuals to over 25,000 at the peak of summer. Add to this the recent tendency of many second homeowners to extend the length of their stay in the borough, especially since the outbreak of the pandemic, and the result is a strain on municipal services at precisely the time when seasonal help is scarce.