COURT HOUSE - During public comment at Middle Township Committee’s Dec. 7 meeting, resident Stanley Doniger asked about an item on the bill list for the payment of $26,000 in legal fees to the firm of James Maley, the municipality's special counsel for redevelopment issues.
Mayor Timothy Donohue’s explanation provided a status report on two areas in which the municipality previously negotiated with prospective developers.
Donohue reminded the public that the original plan two years ago for entering into redevelopment and rehabilitation designations was one for which he expressed concerns.
“The idea was that the township would have no legal expenses since the developer would pay for those costs,” Donohue said.
“That’s true if you have a developer,” he added.
Donohue explained that the municipality was in negotiations with a prospective developer for a designated site on Indian Trail Road, which did not result in an agreement.
He added that discussions with President Tom Juliano, Delco Development, regarding plans for a townhome and apartment complex, in Rio Grande, also “failed to bear fruit.”
This left the municipality with the responsibility to pay the legal costs.
“Mr. Maley did the work, and the township is obligated to pay him,” Donohue said.
The mayor added that none of the work was wasted.
“They did good work,” Donohue said, and “we are in a more attractive place” for working with a developer in the future. As an example, Donohue referenced efforts to clean up deeds and resolve ownership issues of long-neglected, small plots.
He added that the municipality has “good prospects,” especially on the Indian Trail site.