COURT HOUSE - Cape May County announced that three residents died from the coronavirus this week, a 62-year-old Lower Township woman, a 74-year-old Middle Township man, and a 46-year-old Wildwood man.
“We are sharing in your sadness as your loved ones are remembered,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson. “Our thoughts are with the families and friends.”
According to a county release, the rate of transmission (RT) dropped slightly week-over-week in Cape May County. The current RT is .94, versus .95 last week, according to the website covidactnow.org. Anytime the RT is below 1.0, it can be said the spread of coronavirus is decreasing.
Cape May County currently ranks fourth among all New Jersey counties for the percentage of the total population that is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among the most vulnerable portion of the population, 65 years old and older, 85% of the population is fully vaccinated in the county.
The Cape May County Department of Health has administered a total of 21,993 doses so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 63,164 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 57,180 have been fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 64% of the County’s population is fully vaccinated.
The Cape May County Department of Health is providing Covid vaccinations in the community weekly. This upcoming week, vaccines will be available:
- Monday Sept. 20, 10 a.m. to noon, at The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor
- Tuesday Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Wildwood Crest Rescue Building, 9300 Pacific Ave., Wildwood Crest
- Wednesday Sept. 22, 1-6 p.m., at the Cape May County Department of Health building, 6 Moore Rd., Court House
- Thursday Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cape May County Recovery Court, 9 N. Main St., Court House
- Saturday Sept. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Irish Fall Festival, First Ave. and Olde New Jersey Ave., at Keenan's Irish Pub
- Sunday Sept. 26 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at First Assembly of God, 1068 Seashore Rd., Cape May
“We are encouraged by the recent decrease in the rate of transmission over the past few weeks,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, co-chair of the County’s Recovery Task Force. “This doesn’t mean that our county residents should let up. It is important to continue to protect themselves through vaccination and to wear a mask indoors when social distancing is difficult.”
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department, or call 609-465-1187.
Cape May County has recorded 11,172 Covid cases during the pandemic, 10,467 of which are now off quarantine.
More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.