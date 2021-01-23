CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council Jan. 19 introduced a $5 million bond ordinance for the construction of a “new, state-of-the-art fire station.” After competing ordinances went before voters in November, the city acted on the one that gained the most support.
A new fire station is to be constructed on the site of the existing firehouse, on Franklin Street, leaving the city to manage the logistics of fire support during the construction phase.
Mayor Zack Mullock said he sees the city’s purchase of the Allen African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church property, also on Franklin Street, as an important part of a strategy for temporary support for firefighters and equipment.
The purchase of the church property was also a discussion item at the same work session and may be voted on as early as one of the council’s February meetings.
While council debated over the bond ordinance’s wording, Councilwoman Lorraine Baldwin defended the text as the same wording the voters approved at the ballot box.
The ordinance will come up for second reading and a required public hearing in February.