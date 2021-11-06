WILDWOOD CREST - During the Nov. 3 Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Joyce Gould commented on political signs.
She said there must be an ordinance regarding the quantity of signs.
“This was absolutely out of control,” Gould said, regarding the masses of signs she observed throughout town during election season.
She said she bought and put up less than 100 signs but noticed the abundance of them and even billboards throughout the city, saying it has “gotten to be so out of proportion” for a town with about 2,500 people that live and vote in Wildwood Crest.
She suggested there should be regulations, expressing the idea of an ordinance outlining that one sign is allowed per property.
She also explained that winds tend to blow the signs everywhere, leaving wires sticking out of the ground. She added that the ordinance should include that every sign be removed within 48 hours of Election Day.
“It’s a beautiful town, and that just makes it look not so beautiful anymore,” Gould said.