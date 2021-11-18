Cape May Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council Nov. 15 appointed Corinthian Yacht Club Finance Chair Michael Yeager to the seat vacated by the resignation of Christopher Bezaire 

Yeager holds an MBA from the Fox School at Temple University and is also a member of the Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee. 

Bezaire resigned his seat under public pressure following his guilty plea on two fourth-degree indictable offenses. Yeager’s appointment to the council is for the period until the November 2022 elections when anyone wishing to fill the seat for the remainder of Bezaire’s term will have to seek support from voters. 

Yeager was not present at the Nov. 15 meeting and will be sworn in as soon as he returns from vacation. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments