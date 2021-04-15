CREST HAVEN - April was designated Atlantic Cape Community College Month by county commissioners April 13.
At the board's caucus, held via the internet, college President Dr. Barbara Gaba gave her annual report on the college's impact on its students' lives and the community.
One of the highlights, Gaba stated, was the May 19 drive-through ceremony of "early college high school graduates" from Middle Township High School, who took college courses while in high school.
Virtual graduation ceremonies are scheduled for May 20, at the Mays Landing campus. That ceremony will go live June 9, at 7 p.m., on Atlantic Cape's YouTube channel, Gaba said.
The keynote speaker at graduation will be Dr. Natasha Corbett, MD, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. She specializes in pediatric surgery.
"We are so proud of her," said Gaba.
"At the age of 16, she attended Atlantic Cape while she was still in high school. She leveraged her time at Atlantic Cape to jumpstart her education at Howard University. She went on to the University of Pittsburgh. She was one of 16 Black women to become pediatric surgeons in the U.S., and she is the first Black woman in pediatric surgery with both MD and a Ph.D.," she added.
"This is an example of how community colleges propel students to follow their dreams and passions, and for them to go to any college of their choice," said Gaba.
Bridge Times Change
A restriction of bridge operations on Ocean Drive over Great Channel was approved, due to Covid. The free bridge links Stone Harbor and Grassy Sound, in Middle Township.
The virus was cited as the reason for the restriction, from May 15 to Oct. 15, 2021. The bridge will remain operational for vessels, but a two-hour prior notice of opening must be given. Vessels able to pass under while the bridge remains closed may continue to do so.
Any notice must be given at 609-368-2726. The bridge can also be opened for emergencies if 30 minutes notice is given.
Middle Thorofare Toll Booth
A $163,000 contract was awarded to MJJ Construction LLC to rehabilitate the Middle Thorofare toll booth. There were two bids received for the job. The bridge connects Five Mile Beach to Lower Township and Cape May via Ocean Drive.
Pedestrian Lane OK'd
A resolution was approved to eliminate the parking lane to allow pedestrians to travel on Beach Avenue, in Cape May, from Decatur to Jackson streets, from May 24 to Sept. 7, 2021. The city is responsible to oversee the restriction.
Appointments
Carol Brand, of Cape May, was reappointed to the County Bridge Commission for three years; her term ends May 1, 2024.
The board also named Tim Cwik as coordinator and Robert Myers Jr. as deputy coordinator of the county R.A.C.E.S. (Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service). They would be activated in the event of manmade or natural disasters to communicate should other means be unavailable. Their terms are from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2024.
Autism Awareness Month
The board declared April as National Autism Awareness Month. In its resolution, the board lauded the late Dr. Bernard Rimland, who founded the Autism Society of America, in 1965, and co-founded the Defeat Autism Now! Project.
Windproof Roof
A change order was approved for $42,061 to R. Wilkinson & Sons Construction for additional items on the new Safari Cafe at the County Zoo. Among those items are installation of a 120-mph rated roof system, doors, hardware, and a utility transformer.
Urge Shore Protection Fund Boost
The board passed a resolution urging the state Legislature to boost the Shore Protection Fund to $50 million annually from its present $25 million. The fund, established in 1992, provides funding that allows the state and municipalities to cost share in beach restoration and maintenance projects.
Aerial Mosquito Spray OK’d
Commissioners approved the aerial pesticide spraying by the Department of Mosquito Control. The department uses an integrated pest management program that includes water management, biological control, and chemical control of the insects. Spraying is done over mosquito breeding areas or areas where many of the insects are present.