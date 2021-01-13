BL England 2019 File Photo.jpg
File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee introduced, for a first reading, an ordinance to adopt a redevelopment plan for a designated "area in need," referring to the decommissioned B. L. England generating station in Beesley's Point. 

Coupled with the ordinance's introduction, the Committee passed a resolution that endorses the municipal planning board’s own determination and resolution for a study report of the property. These actions are part of the ongoing discussion of possible uses for the site, and, per Mayor Richard Palombo, “are related to proposals that would be consistent with the township's master plan."  

A public hearing and final adoption of the redevelopment plan ordinance is scheduled for Jan. 25. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments