PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee introduced, for a first reading, an ordinance to adopt a redevelopment plan for a designated "area in need," referring to the decommissioned B. L. England generating station in Beesley's Point.
Coupled with the ordinance's introduction, the Committee passed a resolution that endorses the municipal planning board’s own determination and resolution for a study report of the property. These actions are part of the ongoing discussion of possible uses for the site, and, per Mayor Richard Palombo, “are related to proposals that would be consistent with the township's master plan."
A public hearing and final adoption of the redevelopment plan ordinance is scheduled for Jan. 25.