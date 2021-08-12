Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
PHILADELPHIA - Cape May County and Sheriff Robert Nolan keep taking their objections to the state Immigration Trust Directive to the federal courts, and they keep being told the directive is lawful. 

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals summarized the directive’s impact from 2018 as limiting “the ability of state and local law enforcement officers to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.”  

Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck stated that the directive draws “a clear, bright line between the work of state and local law enforcement officers and federal civil immigration officers (https://bit.ly/3xN8ZIY).” 

The court agreed that the suit raised “important questions of federalism,” but concluded that the appellant’s argument that federal law preempts the state attorney general’s action did not hold. The result is that the directive stands. 

Representing the county and the sheriff in the case were County Counsel Jeffrey R. Lindsay and Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st).   

