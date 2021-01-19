AVALON – Avalon Borough Council Jan. 13 adopted two ordinances that endorsed and authorized the reorganization plan for the borough’s Public Works Department.
The plan was presented in December by Mayor Martin Pagliughi following an internal investigation confirming anti-Semitic actions and comments by some employees of the department.
Part of the reorganization plan calls for bringing retired Police Chief William McCormick to the borough, as the department’s new director. Pagliughi stressed the importance of a department head with strong and established management skills.
Nathan Morey, a 10-year veteran of the department, sued the borough over comments and actions directed at him because of his Jewish heritage. That litigation remains open.