To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 27: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 43 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,695 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,142 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 180 doses of the Covid vaccine March 26, for a total of 14,247 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 35,062 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 21,974 have been fully vaccinated.
Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine. New groups of people will become eligible for the Covid vaccine beginning April 5.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced that residents 55 years old and older and those 16 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities will become eligible. Also, more groups of workers will be eligible on that day, including those in communications, IT, members of the media, laundry services, real estate, building, home services, retail financial institutions, sanitation, utilities, higher education and librarians.
More details can be found on the Cape May County government website, at capemaycountynj.gov, under the direct link to “Who is Eligible for Vaccination in New Jersey.”
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.