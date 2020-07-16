Virus Image
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - July 16: Cape May County reports that 23 COVID-19 cases were found today, 17 community based and six non-residents.

July 16 Graph 1.png

According to a release, New Jersey has 176,501 total COVID-19 positive cases and 13,691 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 877, including 75 deaths. 

Timeframe for Self-Isolation/Quarantine based on Testing Result 

The purpose of quarantine is to keep people who might have been exposed (but not sick) to COVID-19 away from others. Isolation is to keep sick people and those infected with the COVID-19 virus away from those who are not infected. Self-quarantine/isolation are voluntary practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19. 

It is expected that any person getting a COVID-19 diagnostic test (nasal swab or saliva) will self-quarantine after specimen collection AND are advised of the results of their test unless otherwise directed by those administering the test. These recommendations are not for individuals who got a serologic test (antibody). Depending on the test result, see below for the length of time that the individual should self-isolate/self-quarantine.

July 16 Graph 2.png

Tags

Introducing "The Wrap", a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love and deliver it weekly to your inbox.

Load comments