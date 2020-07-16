COURT HOUSE - July 16: Cape May County reports that 23 COVID-19 cases were found today, 17 community based and six non-residents.
According to a release, New Jersey has 176,501 total COVID-19 positive cases and 13,691 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 877, including 75 deaths.
Timeframe for Self-Isolation/Quarantine based on Testing Result
The purpose of quarantine is to keep people who might have been exposed (but not sick) to COVID-19 away from others. Isolation is to keep sick people and those infected with the COVID-19 virus away from those who are not infected. Self-quarantine/isolation are voluntary practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
It is expected that any person getting a COVID-19 diagnostic test (nasal swab or saliva) will self-quarantine after specimen collection AND are advised of the results of their test unless otherwise directed by those administering the test. These recommendations are not for individuals who got a serologic test (antibody). Depending on the test result, see below for the length of time that the individual should self-isolate/self-quarantine.