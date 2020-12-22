COURT HOUSE - Dec. 22: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 62 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 3,904 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,273 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, two new out-of-county positive cases are included in the nonresident active cases listed.
The county also announced the death of an 87-year-old Dennis Township man from the coronavirus.
“We are sharing in your sadness as your loved one is remembered,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson. “Our thoughts are with the families and friends.”
Six mega vaccine sites were recently announced to open next month, in New Jersey. The closest for Cape May County residents would be the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Gov. Phil Murphy has not given an exact date for when it would open, but it was estimated to be mid-month. The sites will initially be open only to health care workers but would expand to the remaining population, as time goes on.
The state is planning for 200 satellite vaccination sites throughout the state. More details on when and where to get vaccinated in Cape May County will be forthcoming in the future.