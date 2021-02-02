To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Feb. 1 announced that state offices and all six vaccine mega-sites will remain closed on Feb. 2 due to Winter Storm Orlena.
According to a release, New Jersey will remain under a state of emergency in response to the winter storm. Snow accumulation for the storm began in the afternoon Jan. 21, with the heaviest snow expected to continue into Feb. 1 and hazardous conditions to continue through the afternoon Feb. 2.
Executive Order No. 218 declared a state of emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.
State offices will be closed Feb. 2., but that does not impact weather-essential employees. Private companies and businesses should dismiss their employees at their own discretion.
All six vaccine mega-sites will be closed due to the storm.
“Heavy snow, coastal flooding and high winds are expected to continue across the state today into tomorrow,” Murphy stated Feb. 1. “I urge all of our residents to follow weather-related guidance and stay off the roads in order to allow access for essential workers and emergency personnel.”
Parts of New Jersey have already experienced heavy snow, coastal flooding, and blizzard-like conditions.
The New Jersey State Police has activated the State Emergency Operations Center, in order to monitor the storm. The New Jersey Department of Transportation, New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority will also deploy over 3,900 plows and spreaders to keep roads and communities safe.
The Governor encourages New Jerseyans to visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. New Jersey residents should also pay attention to local forecasts, warnings, and watches.
The state’s six vaccine mega-sites will remain closed Feb. 2. Individual health care providers will be reaching out via phone, email and/or text to reschedule any appointments.
Atlantic (AtlantiCare) - Rescheduled to Friday
Bergen (Hackensack Meridian Health) - Rescheduled during extended hours throughout the week
Burlington (Virtua) - Rescheduled during extended hours throughout the week
Gloucester (County Health) - Rescheduled to Wednesday
Middlesex (RWJBarnabas) - Rescheduled to Friday
Morris (Atlantic Health) - Rescheduled to Thursday
The Vaccination Call Center will remain open to pre-register individuals, answer questions, and provide contact information for sites. It is not currently scheduling appointments until the storm's impact is assessed.
To reach the Vaccination Call Center, call 855-568-0545.