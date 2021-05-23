The Washington Street Mall Presents Christmas in Cape May

Cape May's Washington Street Mall

CAPE MAY - Cape May’s Washington Street Mall may soon be added to the list of places forbidding smoking in any form.  

Recently, Cape May moved to prohibit the smoking or ingesting of cannabis products in public spaces, including the mall (https://bit.ly/3u4w1Jl) 

Cape May City Council May 18 raised the issue of extending that prohibition to any form of smoking, including tobacco products. No formal action was taken.  

An actual change to the city’s municipal code could take weeks, but City Manager Michael Voll said he would proceed with what he termed “courtesy” signs, stating smoking on the mall is not allowed.  

“We can add the ordinance number to the signage when it’s official,” Voll said. 

Even in advance of official sanction, Voll said he would ask the police to advise smokers they are not allowed to indulge on the mall property.  

“It will be a sir or madam type of thing. We’re not looking to arrest anybody,” Voll added.  

