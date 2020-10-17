WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Borough of Woodbine has set trick-or-treat hours from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
According to a release, Woodbine Recreation Commission is sponsoring a “Trunk or Treat” event on that date, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., along the Woodbine bike path, between Washington and Adams avenues.
The event is open to all Woodbine residents. There will be a car decorating contest.
Residents may still provide Halloween treats at their homes during the set trick-or-treat hours, but please do so safely with appropriate precautions.
“I remind everyone to practice social distancing and put a protective mask under their costume mask,” urged Pikolycky. “Enjoy the day in a safe way.”