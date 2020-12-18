COURT HOUSE - Dec. 18: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 51 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, two of which are associated with long-term care in Dennis Township.
Additionally, there is one new out-of-county positive case that is included in the nonresident active cases.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 3,734 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,080 of those are now off quarantine.
The first shipments of the Covid vaccine arrived in Cape May County Dec. 17. Cape Regional Medical Center announced they were beginning to vaccinate their staff, which sticks with the New Jersey Department of Health’s vaccination plan that focuses on health care workers and individuals that work in and those who live at long-term care facilities.
As more doses are sent to the state and, hopefully, more companies continue through the approval process, the quicker vaccinations can take place and eventually lead to the general community to begin to get the doses. The goal of the state is to get 70% vaccinated by the end of June.