WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced June 18 that the Borough of Woodbine, at its June 17 Council meeting, awarded a contract, for $155,179.12, for the reconstruction of DeHirsch Avenue to Gerald A. Barrett LLC.
According to a release, the New Jersey Department of Transportation Municipal Aid Program awarded funding for this reconstruction of DeHirsch Avenue, from Monroe Avenue to Heilprin Avenue. This project is a continuation of previously funded work on DeHirsch Avenue.
DeHirsch Avenue, one of the busiest routes to the Woodbine Developmental Center, is in need of improvement. This project will include the reconstruction of DeHirsch Avenue and installation of stormwater facilities to correct recurring flooding problems.
“I want to thank the Department of Transportation for these roadways and infrastructure funds. Without these funds, it would be difficult to make the necessary improvements to the public safety while avoiding any impact on our taxpayers,” stated Pikolycky.