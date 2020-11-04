COURT HOUSE - The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will recognize the successes of 30 graduates from the Cape May County recovery court program during a virtual graduation ceremony Nov. 12.
"This is a big step for all of the graduates toward becoming the best that they can be – for themselves, for their families, and for the rest of the world. They’re now ready to bring what the world has to offer, and what they can offer the world, into focus,” stated Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Waldman, who leads Cape May County’s recovery court program.
According to a release, invitations for the graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. have been extended to graduates, their friends and family, treatment providers, and court staff. The ceremony marks the culmination of recovery court participants’ three-year journey from addiction to recovery and the continuation of their productive, substance-free lives. The recovery court team, led by Judge Waldman and staffed by court personnel, attorneys, probation officers, substance abuse evaluators, and treatment professionals, has continued its efforts during the COVID-19 health crisis to support the participants in their individual journeys.
The ceremony will include encouraging words from Assignment Judge Julio L. Mendez, Judge Waldman, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, Cape May County Public Defender Jesse Dean, and Recovery Court Coordinator Sherry Phillips. In addition, two recovery court graduates will share their journey from addiction to recovery.