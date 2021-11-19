CAPE MAY - For much of 2021, the City of Cape May has been in a dispute with Mott MacDonald, its previous engineering firm.
The city appointed a new engineer Jan. 1, ending its relationship with Mott MacDonald, except for select ongoing projects approved by the previous city administration. A dispute arose surrounding the final payments due to Mott MacDonald and the appropriate transition of ongoing projects to the new engineer.
Cape May City Council Nov. 15 approved a settlement, which will allow both parties to avoid the time and expense of potential litigation. As part of that settlement, the city will pay Mott MacDonald $136,818.35 for work authorized before Jan. 1. Some of the invoices due have been “amicably adjusted,” according to the settlement agreement.
In return for payment, Mott MacDonald will provide work products and materials in accordance with a list that is incorporated in the settlement document. Both parties agree to give up all claims and counterclaims related to the dispute.