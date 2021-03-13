PETERSBURG – At its March 8 meeting, Upper Township Committee discussed its opposition to the new state statute liberalizing marijuana use and sales.
“The statute says municipalities can say no to everything except home delivery. In fact, I understand the governor is revisiting some aspects of the legislation,” said Solicitor Daniel Young said. “At this point, there are no regulations implementing the provisions of the statute, and municipalities have 180 days to create their own ordinances in response to these new provisions.”
The committee discussed whether to proceed with drafting an ordinance that would reflect its strong opposition to any expansion of marijuana-related activities.
“We need to be careful with whatever ordinance action we take,” advised Mayor Richard Palombo. “As we all know, to have an effective ordinance, there must be enforcement, and without specific regulations in place yet, we don’t know what that should be. I also would rather not have to amend anything we pass if we don’t have all the details and it’s not the right time,” he added.
The committee took note of recent discussions Ocean City Council held and statements they made that, per reports, “blasted” the new law and explicitly reflected their opinions that “visitors should know that Ocean City will not tolerate marijuana use on its beaches or boardwalks.”
Committee members expressed their equally strong dismay at the impact the new law will have on young people and the new difficulties the statute presents to law enforcement to intervene if someone appearing underage is using marijuana and then to apprise that person’s parents.
“We want to be assured that no one gets the idea that with Ocean City off-limits to marijuana users, as it hopes and expects to be, that Upper Township, then, does not become the next and nearest go-to location for marijuana-related commerce or use,” concluded Committee member John Coggins.
