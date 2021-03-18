CAPE MAY - In response to the pandemic’s impact on local business in 2020, Cape May relaxed its rules regarding outdoor dining and open consumption of alcohol.
As the city looks to summer 2021, with state-imposed pandemic restrictions eased but still present, the issue is whether to extend the 2020 relaxation of city ordinance regulations into the new season. Feelings are strong on both sides.
Local businesses want to be able to make plans. They argue for maintaining the flexibilities offered in 2020, given the uncertainty of the state restrictions.
Many businesses faced economic pain, in 2020, and want supportfrom their local elected leaders to give them their best chance for a successful summer.
Others in town are adamant that the loosening of restrictions is no longer necessary. They are especially motivated by a desire to end the relaxation of open consumption regulations.
The city’s Taxpayers Association came out against the renewal of the public consumption concessions, arguing it “will continue to have a negative impact on our most valued asset, the quaint, family-friendly quality of life in our town.”
Cape May City Council entered its March 16 meeting knowing it wanted more time to make the decision. Given that the current relaxed regulations on outdoor dining and public consumption were scheduled to expire March 17, the council extended them to April 7, the day after the next governing body meeting.