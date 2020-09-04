SEA ISLE CITY - Currently, the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol is scheduled to provide lifeguard coverage on the following days and beaches:
Weekdays:
•Sept. 8-11: 40th, 45th, 59th, 75th and 86th streets.
Weekends:
•Sept. 12-13: 28th, 34th, 38th, 40th, 45th, 51st, 56th, 59th, 64th, 75th, 81st, 86th and 92nd streets.
•Sept. 19-20: 28th, 34th, 40th, 45th, 51st, 56th, 59th, 64th, 75th, 81st, 86th and 92nd streets.
•Sept. 26-27: 28th, 34th, 40th, 51st, 59th, 64th, 75th, 81st and 86th streets.
Due to unexpected changes, last-minute alterations to this schedule may be necessary. For the most up-to-date information about lifeguard coverage, call SICBP Headquarters, at (609) 263-3655. Remember that you should never enter the water unless a lifeguard is present.