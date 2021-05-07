TRENTON - Current unemployment law has New Jersey’s commercial fishermen on the hook, and Sen. Michael Testa’s (R-1st) legislation advanced May 6 by the Senate Labor Committee would cut them loose.
According to a release, the bill, S-3501, would exempt commercial fishermen who are paid on the percentage of fish caught or a percentage of the selling price of those fish from the state unemployment law and its costly tax on earnings.
“This bill will be a big help for New Jersey fisheries, an industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic, and one that the state’s economy depends on,” stated Testa. “It will allow hard-working, skilled fisherman to keep more of their hard-earned income, a change that suits the independent nature of the proud individuals who make their living at sea.”
The Garden State’s fishing industry is one of the most robust in the U.S.
New Jersey fisheries contribute more than $1 billion annually to the state’s economy, with some estimates doubling that total.
“The fishing industry is vitally important to the entire state, but here, in the coastal communities, it is the very lifeblood of small communities up and down the shoreline,” stated Testa. “After a challenging year, this bill represents a changing tide for our fisheries.”