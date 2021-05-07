First Commercial Fishing Festival Draws Curious to View How Industry Changed
File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON - Current unemployment law has New Jersey’s commercial fishermen on the hook, and Sen. Michael Testa’s (R-1st) legislation advanced May 6 by the Senate Labor Committee would cut them loose. 

According to a release, the bill, S-3501, would exempt commercial fishermen who are paid on the percentage of fish caught or a percentage of the selling price of those fish from the state unemployment law and its costly tax on earnings. 

“This bill will be a big help for New Jersey fisheries, an industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic, and one that the state’s economy depends on,” stated Testa. “It will allow hard-working, skilled fisherman to keep more of their hard-earned income, a change that suits the independent nature of the proud individuals who make their living at sea.” 

The Garden State’s fishing industry is one of the most robust in the U.S. 

New Jersey fisheries contribute more than $1 billion annually to the state’s economy, with some estimates doubling that total. 

“The fishing industry is vitally important to the entire state, but here, in the coastal communities, it is the very lifeblood of small communities up and down the shoreline,” stated Testa. “After a challenging year, this bill represents a changing tide for our fisheries.” 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments