COURT HOUSE - Dec. 23: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 52 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, five of which are associated with long-term care in Woodbine and Dennis Township. 

While Cape May County has recorded 3,956 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,328 of those are now off quarantine.

The county also announced the death of an 89-year-old Middle Township man from the coronavirus. 

“A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson.

The seven-day average, in New Jersey, for positive Covid tests dropped again. The Star-Ledger reported today that the new average is down 11% from one week ago. Also, the statewide rate of transmission dropped to .97 today, which means for every positive COVID case, less than one additional person is being infected. 

It is clear that cases are now coming down from the increase after Thanksgiving, and thus local residents must continue to follow the necessary protocols with the Christmas holiday Dec. 25.

