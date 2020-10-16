DENNISVILLE – Mayor Zeth Matalucci announced Oct. 13 that the reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the culprit(s) responsible for the vandalism of the memorial in memory of Trooper Bertram Zimmerman III, New Jersey State Police, increased.
Zimmerman died in an on-duty crash Feb. 5, 2004, while responding to a robbery. The memorial, in Dennisville, on Route 83, was, per police reports, defaced on the granite of its monument section, and the surrounding pavers were marred by white caulk, with a derogatory phrase.
“The reward to find whoever did this despicable, disgusting act is now over $10,000,” said Matalucci. “We have no tolerance for what this represents in our community.”
Matalucci joined others in the administration, as well as public works staff, to clean the memorial. Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbine Station, at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.