COURT HOUSE - March 20: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 15 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Dennis Township long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,436 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,947 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 88 doses of the Covid vaccine March 19, for a total of 13,433 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 48,622 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
This week's Covid activity report from the New Jersey Department of Health keeps the region of the state that Cape May County is in at moderate risk. This report gives schools recommendations on steps to be taken, depending on the risk level in their region. The four risk levels include low, moderate, high, and very high.
Cape May County is in the southeast region of the state, which includes Atlantic and Cumberland counties. The southeast region has the second-lowest case rate and the lowest percent positivity in this latest report. The case rate for the region is 22.23 per 100,000 residents and the percent positivity is 5.78%.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.