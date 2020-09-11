VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department announced the promotion of Michael Majane to the rank of sergeant. He took the oath of office at the Lower Township Council meeting Sept. 9.
According to a release, Sgt. Michael Majane has lifelong ties to the community of Lower Township, and his father, Frank Majane, was a retired lieutenant from the Lower Township Police Department.
Sgt. Majane came to the department as a full-time patrol officer, in 2001. In 2010, he was assigned to the Detective Division and was assigned as the detective first class, in October 2013, who, at that time, oversaw the Detective Division. He was recently assigned as a corporal for a patrol squad, in December 2019.
During his career at the department, he has attended many advanced training courses to include: Top Gun Narcotics Investigation, Investigative Photography and Video, Crime Scene and Advanced Crime Scene Investigation, Advanced Interview and Interrogation, Internal Affairs Investigation. He is the departmental evidence custodian and firearms instructor and certified as a glock professional and colt defense M-4 armorer.
Additionally, he has served his community as a member of the Lower Township SWAT team, and then the Cape May County SWAT Team, from 2005-2016, and he has instructed at the Cape May County Police Academy since 2003. Some of the classes he teaches at the academy are: Method of Instruction, Vehicle Operations, Physical Conditioning, Defensive Tactics, Expandable Baton, Firearms and Patrol Rifle Instructor, and MILO Instructor.
Sgt. Majane’s badge was pinned by his wife, Erin. His mother, Delores Majane, held the bible during the taking of his oath with his daughter, Aubrey.