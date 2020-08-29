COURT HOUSE - Aug. 29: Cape May County is reporting zero new positive COVID-19 cases Aug. 29.
According to a release, this includes both Cape May County residents and out-of-county cases. However, this marks the first time since March that Cape May County has had multiple days without a new positive COVID-19 case in county in the same week. The county also announced the same news on Aug. 24.
Aug. 29 also marks the only time since Cape May County began to report out-of-county cases (June 22), where the county had no new positives from either in-county or out-of-county individuals on the same day.
“We are very pleased with the news today and continue to work diligently to keep our numbers at zero,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “I want to thank everyone at the Cape May County Health Department for their great work over the past six months along with Freeholder Jeff Pierson, who is the liaison to the Health Department from the Freeholder Board. I also want to thank Freeholder Vice Director Len Desiderio and Freeholder Will Morey for their work on the county’s Safely Together messaging.”