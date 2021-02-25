WILDWOOD - Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron Feb. 25 announced Gov. Phil Murphy contacted him confirming the 2021 state budget will include $4 million for boardwalk repairs.
Byron said, “I cannot overemphasize the city’s appreciation to the governor in following through with his commitment to help make critical repairs to the Wildwood boardwalk.”
Murphy first met with Byron last April following a windstorm that uplifted sections of the boardwalk, causing nearly $400,000 in damage. The governor acknowledged at the time that the boardwalk was a key asset to the city and a uniquely important attraction to the Jersey Shore.
Subsequent to his April visit, Murphy and Byron have had ongoing discussions on boardwalk funding, culminating at a virtual meeting earlier this month that signaled the governor’s support.
“Although the governor could not give a formal commitment to funding prior to the state budget being adopted, he clearly expressed his desire to help Wildwood. I was confident that he would push budget numbers to find some money for the city, but I wasn’t anticipating a full $4 million to get our rehabilitation program off to a great start,” Byron said.
The city engineers recently concluded a report updating the boardwalk’s deficiencies in addition to outlining a five-year program to rehabilitate the aging structure.
The program prioritizes the repairs to 15 of the most deteriorated and heavily used blocks on the boardwalk, including most of its business district. The blocks from 26th Street to Oak Avenue and Lincoln to Montgomery avenues are estimated to cost an annual $3.9 million for the five-year period.
Byron said, “The $4 million in state funds will jumpstart our rehab program by paying for two to three blocks in most urgent need of repairs.”
Besides the critical blocks being repaired, the city is pursuing multiple avenues of potential grant opportunities, as well as committing its own resources to fund the additional $13.4 million to repair the remaining sections of the boardwalk in less need of immediate attention.
Byron noted previous reports of rehabilitating the boardwalk called for a complete replacement of the structure at an estimated cost of $70 million.
Byron said, “In light of this excessive amount, the city believes its rehabilitation program is the most practical and affordable approach to sufficiently upgrade the boardwalk and keep it operational for visitors, businesses and safety vehicles for years to come.”
“Beyond the city’s capital investment in the boardwalk, it is committed to conducting an annual engineer’s review to ensure its structural integrity, and has stepped up its in-house staff and budget appropriations to adequately meet its ongoing maintenance demands,” concluded Byron.