CREST HAVEN - Funding for a $5.7 million addition to Cape May County Technical School was approved Sept. 14 by the Board of School Estimate.
That entity includes President Alan Gould and Vice President Jane Elwell, of the joint Board of Education of the Technical School and Special Services School, and County Commissioners E. Marie Hayes and Will Morey.
A $4.3 million state grant from the "Securing Our Children's Future Bond Act" and a local (county) share of $1.4 million will fund the project.
The renovation of the school in the Crest Haven complex, east of the Garden State Parkway, will enable:
Environmental science and sustainability, with courses related to "emerging environmental and ecological demands," according to a description from Superintendent Nancy Hudanich. She stated the project will take "probably four years until completion."
Courses will include drone technology and mapping, among others.
At least 30 new students will take the courses over three years, 10 in each level of sophomore, junior, and senior, Hudanich stated.
An expanded culinary arts classroom and lab will include an enlarged cafe with a 100-seat capacity.
The present eight-room motel will add a hospitality classroom.
Also, a 220-seat conference center is planned.
County Police Academy graduations will take place there.
A second meeting room, capable of seating 100, is part of the plan.
The media center, with a 140-person capacity, will be relocated to an area currently used for administrative offices.
Additional Renovations
A separate facilities project for $2.3 million will build a 6,200-square-foot addition funded 40% by debt service aid. It will relocate administrative offices.
Also, the offices of the supervisor of athletics, security, and attendance, the Guidance Department, and the Child Study Team are to be relocated.
The main entrance will be enhanced for security.