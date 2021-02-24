COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health Feb. 24 announced 39 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, two of which are associated with Middle Township and Woodbine long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County recorded 6,769 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,241 of those are off quarantine.
Additionally, there is one new out-of-county positive case included in the nonresident active cases.
The county also announced the passing of an 87-year-old man from Middle Township and a 99-year-old woman from Ocean City.
“My thoughts are with the families and so are my prayers,” said Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit https://capemaycountynj.gov/.
The county Health Department administered 352 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 23 for a total of 9,636 doses, so far.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 25,755 doses of the vaccine were administered in Cape May County when combining the vaccine doses given out by the county Health Department and other entities. The total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Another vaccine could be on the market soon. The Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine moved closer to getting an emergency use authorization.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the vaccine was 67% effective against Covid. If the company gets the emergency use authorization, it means another supplier will begin to put vaccine into the market to help ramp up the rollout of the vaccine.