Washington, DC - U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) announced he voted 'no' on President Joe Biden and House Democrats' reconciliation package.

According to a release from Van Drew, this bill included:

  • $100 billion towards immigration, but not a single penny towards border security.
  • Fails to include Hyde Amendment protections.
  • $80 billion towards the IRS to spy on the American people.
  • Over $400 billion in small business tax hikes.
  • $800 billion in tax hikes on American businesses that will kill U.S. jobs.
  • $330 billion in new spending that includes incentives to stay at home rather than go to work.
  • $550 billion in green welfare subsidies for the wealthy and big corporations.
  • Amnesty for illegal immigrants.

