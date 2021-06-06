Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - An estimated $2.4 million design for Stone Harbor’s new beach patrol building was put out to bid, with the goal of having the building in use by the start of summer 2022. 

The building will be located at 95th Street and the beach.

For three years, there has been agreement on the Stone Harbor Borough Council that the existing Beach Patrol building needed to be replaced.Ongoing debate over how much the borough should spend to replace it continuously delayed the effort.

The schedule necessary to be ready for the 2022 season calls for advertising the bid by June 7, bid opening June 30, and a potential award made July 6. Borough Engineer Marc DeBlasio said the schedule would allow construction to begin immediately following Labor Day.

