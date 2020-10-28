COURT HOUSE - When Middle Township opened the reconstructed Avalon Manor Fishing Pier this past May, the positive reaction from residents was a great reward.
According to a release, the township has scored another prize for the project - an award from the New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers.
The NJSME’s Municipal Engineering Project of the Year Awards Program recognizes “municipalities who have contributed to the public health, safety and welfare by way of designing projects or implementing programs that are of an outstanding nature.”
The Avalon Manor Fishing Pier took second place in the program’s Municipal Design Project category for towns with a population under 20,000.
“We are proud to receive this hard-earned recognition for our project team,” Mayor Timothy Donohue stated. “I want thank all the partners involved in funding, designing and coordinating the Avalon Manor Fishing Pier Project. I encourage all of our residents to visit the pier and enjoy the natural beauty of Middle Township.”
DeBlasio & Associates was the engineering firm on the project, which began in November 2019, with the demolition of the old storm-battered pier that closed in 2016. Cape May County gifted the pier to Middle Township, in 2007; the pier was originally a bridge that was connected to Avalon.
“We are honored to be recognized for our work on this focal project and commend our entire staff for their dedication to excellence,” stated Marc DeBlasio, PE, PP, CME, president of DeBlasio & Associates. “We are grateful to the officials of Middle Township for their open and communicative collaboration with our firm, and to the Cape May County taxpayers and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for the grants obtained to enable this project to be brought to fruition.”
Middle Township Grants Coordinator Nancy Sittineri helped secure support for the project from Open Spaces Cape May County and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ Small Cities Program.
The design features for the new pier at the end of Old Avalon Boulevard are both decorative, functional, and include lampposts, a shade structure and a fish-cleaning station. Accessibility was built into the reconstruction plan; a ramp, path and parking area were all designed in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The fishing railing also is ADA-compliant.
The Avalon Manor Fishing Pier is in line to get additional amenities through a Creative Placemaking Implementation Grant, also provided by Open Spaces Cape May County. That grant, approved in September, will enhance the new pier by adding benches with backs, a five-loop bicycle rack, trash receptacles, an Open Space medallion, and a wayfinding sign package. The new items are set to be installed before the end of the year.
Even the residents of the Avalon Manor neighborhood pitched in to support the pier reconstruction project. The Avalon Manor Civic Association installed an American flag and lighted flag pole along the pier at a cost of nearly $6,500.