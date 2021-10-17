Gypsy Moths - Shutterstock
DENNISVILLE – During Dennis Township Committee's Oct. 12 meeting, Business Manager Jessica Bishop briefed committee members about efforts to combat gypsy moth infestations in the municipality.  

Bishop said an especially troublesome zone is around Sunny Lane, and there are three areas where spraying will be targeted (see an accompanying map of Dennis Township spray blocks for the 2022 Gypsy Moth Aerial Suppression Program provided by Municipal Clerk Jacqueline Justice).  

Justice stated after the meeting that, “The state Department of Agriculture applies to the federal government (U.S. Forest Service) for financial assistance up to 50% reimbursement of the spray costs. The township has to include the cost in its 2022 municipal budget and any financial assistance we receive will offset that line item.  

"The spraying occurs usually from the end of April to the beginning of May, depending on the weather that affects the foliage.” 

