TUCKAHOE – Voters in Tuckahoe this year strongly supported spending $600,000 on a new piece of fire equipment, or at least those few who voted did.
The fire commission elections see the lowest turnout of any vote in New Jersey. In this instance, the ballot question was approved five-to-one, with 53 votes to 10.
More people took the time to congratulate the fire company for the new purchase on social media than voted in the election, with 110 “likes” and “hearts” on the volunteer company’s Facebook page, and multiple residents offering congratulations.
“We can’t thank our residents and truck committee enough for making this huge addition happen!” reads a post from April 29, which includes an image of plans for the new heavy rescue fire truck (https://bit.ly/3cATpZ5).
However, the approved purchase may have run afoul of state rules.
An anonymous letter was sent to the Herald and the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA), alleging the purchase moved too quickly. The writer identifies themselves as a fire commissioner in Cape May County and requests a DCA investigation into the purchase by the commissioners of Upper Township Fire District No. 2.
“The reason being when my fire district purchases an apparatus, we are told that if it is voted on at the fire district election (usually the 3rd Saturday in February) the district cannot purchase the apparatus until after Jan. 1 of the following year,” the letter reads.
The vote came April 20.
“Two days later, the Tuckahoe Fire Co. blasted all over Facebook that the truck was obviously on order for many months,” the letter reads. “It is my understanding that any capital purchases by a fire district requiring a lease-purchase arrangement must be put on the agenda and reviewed and approved by the local finance board.
“If the way Tuckahoe Fire Co. is making this purchase is now an approved method, I would hope that the DCA would send out a memorandum to all New Jersey fire districts that they can now make capital lease purchases without DCA approval. This would greatly simplify fire district purchase procedures,” the letter concludes.
Officials with the municipality, contacted about the letter, said they heard of no issues or concerns with the purchase. Instead, they heard congratulations from the community. The municipality has four fire districts, all with volunteer fire companies.
Typically, the only direct oversight of the fire district budget prepared by the elected fire commission is if voters reject it. That rarely happens.
A spokesperson with the state DCA confirmed the purchase needs state approval.
“Per N.J.S.A. 40A:5A-6, the fire district would have to come before the Local Finance Board for approval before entering into an agreement to purchase the fire truck. At this time, the fire district has not sought board approval,” replied Tammori Petty, director of communications, DCA, to an emailed request for comment.
Petty indicated the local finance board would review an application once one is submitted, at which point the board could decide whether to impose any penalties.
A contact number posted for the Tuckahoe Fire commissioners was not in service. There was no response to an emailed message requesting a comment for this story.
The details posted to Facebook after the voters gave their blessing to the purchase focused on the abilities of the new equipment.
“After 4-plus years of planning the members of Tuckahoe fire would like to announce we have signed paperwork to move forward on building this beauty with KME fire apparatus,” the post reads. “This rescue engine will be stacked from the ground to the roof with a huge complement of rescue tools, allowing us to better serve our residents as well as the thousands of travelers who pass through our area throughout the year.
“We can’t thank our residents and truck committee enough for making this huge addition happen!”