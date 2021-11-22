AVALON - During Avalon Borough Council's Nov. 15 meeting, Business Administrator Scott Wahl sought to dispel rumors that local businessman Tim Kerr’s restaurant venue, on the boardwalk between 28th and 29th streets, was seeking to acquire a liquor license, or that it had an application before the Planning Board for new development of the facility.
One email sent to several Avalon property owners stated, “As we enter the ‘off’ season, there’s a rumor circulating that Tim Kerr is poised to buy the old Jack’s Place liquor license.”
According to Wahl, there is no application before the Planning Board for expansion of Kerr’s existing facility and no request filed with the borough clerk for transfer of the former Jack’s Place liquor license as of the day of the council meeting.
In January, Kerr had a proposal before the Planning Board to create a two-story restaurant and catering venue. Following a six-hour meeting that gave evidence of strong community opposition, the request for variances for the new facility was denied.