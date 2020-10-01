TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Human Services’ Division of Disability Services is partnering with two new agencies to assist individuals with physical disabilities in accessing the supports they may need to work, go to school, or volunteer in their community.
According to a release, the new agencies will serve Burlington, Cape May, and Monmouth counties, and join the 16 agencies that serve the state’s 18 other counties.
The Personal Care Assistance Program, also known as PASP, is funded by New Jersey and helps New Jerseyans with physical disabilities work, attend school and volunteer in the community by providing assistance with tasks such as bathing, dressing, eating, preparing meals, and transportation.
Resources for Independent Living will serve Burlington and Cape May counties, and MOCEANS Center for Independent Living will serve Monmouth county.
“We are excited Resources for Independent Living and MOCEANS Center for Independent Living are joining our efforts to provide the support New Jerseyans with physical disabilities need to thrive,” Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson stated. “This year, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the many ways in which it has changed the lives of people with disabilities. By improving access to PASP, we hope to open even more opportunities for individuals with disabilities.”
“PASP not only helps individuals with disabilities get the personal care services they need for their health and safety, but it also improves their ability to get on a better economic footing by supporting them in their careers and with their professional and educational goals,” Human Services Deputy Commissioner Elisa Neira stated.
Participants who meet eligibility for the PASP receive a monthly budget based on their personal care needs, create an individualized plan to direct their own care, and choose who will provide their services. County coordinators help individuals enroll in the program and develop their service plan. The program assesses a copayment for services based on an individual’s income.
“The goal of the PASP program is to support individuals with physical disabilities to self-direct their own services so that they can remain active in their community,” stated Division of Disability Services Executive Director Peri Nearon. “The PASP offers participants choice, flexibility, control and the opportunity to manage their own personal care assistance services.”