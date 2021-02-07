CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council Feb. 2 unanimously introduced two ordinances that would allow the city to purchase the Allen African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church property, on Franklin Street.
The historic church has been closed since it was damaged by a 2019 fire. The property is also home to a single-family structure serving as Center for Community Arts offices.
The ordinances set the property’s purchase price at $350,000, with an expected April 1 closing. The city retained the right to continue its due diligence on the property “to determine whether the site is suitable for its intended use.” The sale will be confirmed by resolution before closing.
The bond ordinance supporting the purchase is for $450,000, allowing added funds for “improvements” the city deems necessary. The ordinance states the city will continue efforts to obtain grant support for the project and will reduce the bond requirements should such grant support materialize.
One immediate use for the property, according to Mayor Zack Mullock, will be to have it serve as “a staging area” during the construction phase of a new city firehouse.