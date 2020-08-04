TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Aug. 4 advised individuals traveling to New Jersey from additional states with significant community spread of COVID-19 to quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state.
According to a release, the updated advisory includes the addition of Rhode Island, with both the District of Columbia and Delaware removed from the list, bringing the total to 35 states and territories. The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
As of Aug. 4, there are currently 35 states and territories that meet the criteria stated above: Alaska; Alabama; Arkansas; Arizona; California; Florida; Georgia; Illinois, Iowa; Idaho; Indiana; Kansas; Kentucky, Louisiana; Maryland; Minnesota, Missouri; Mississippi; Montana; North Carolina; North Dakota; Nebraska; New Mexico; Nevada; Ohio; Oklahoma; Puerto Rico, Rhode Island; South Carolina; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Virginia; Washington; and Wisconsin.
“As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb around the country, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to slow the spread of transmission,” stated Murphy. “Our state’s restart and recovery process is dependent upon the commitment and collective effort of every New Jerseyan and visitor to our state. Individuals traveling from these states must remain vigilant by proactively getting a COVID-19 test and self-quarantining to prevent additional COVID-19 transmission from spreading throughout New Jersey.”
Travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging. Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.
It is expected that individuals will follow the public health advisory to self-quarantine. The list of states will be updated on a rolling basis and is accessible here.