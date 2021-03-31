COURT HOUSE - Over sixty Cape May County residents, including nearly two dozen veterans, were able to access New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission services from an MVC Mobile unit, which visited the Cape May County Court House parking area, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to a release, residents were able to access licensing services, process Real ID applications, and speak face to face with MVC services agents on other pending issues and concerns.
“We were happy to host this event for our constituents, in an effort to bring some relief to the many residents struggling to access MVC services,” stated Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st). “While this is small help to some, we continue to advocate for the full restoration of all MVC services at every office in our district.”
Cape May and Cumberland County residents have been forced for nearly nine months to drive long distances, take time away from work, and battle long lines to access basic vehicle services, such as registration, title transfers and driver testing. These problems have been compounded by the frequent closure of many of the MVC offices for Covid related issues.
“We appreciate this visit from the MVC Mobile Unit,” Assemblyman Antwan McClellan (R-1st) stated, "but what we really need is action in Trenton on our bill, A4800, that would require every New Jersey county to host an office offering all MVC licensing and vehicle services. This hardship has gone on too long. The state must act now to restore all services to our local MVC offices.”
Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (R-1st) joined Assemblyman McClellan as a primary sponsor of A4800. This bill requires the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to operate a vehicle agency and a licensing agency in each county in the state, or to operate a commission agency in each county in the state that provides both vehicle and licensing services. Democrats in Trenton have, so far, refused to advance the bill.
Testa is introducing a similar bill in the State Senate.
“The MVC employees who visited Cape May County today were courteous and helpful. We thank them for their efforts, especially on behalf of our veterans,” Simonsen stated. “However, the time is long past for the MVC to begin operating again, as a full-service agency in Cape May and Cumberland counties. We live in the highest taxed state in America. We should expect and demand to receive excellent services in all twenty-one counties from every state agency.”